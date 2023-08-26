Leader of the Opposition in the Senate supported the position of the STF minister and said that the matter should be voted on by Congress

the senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), leader of the Opposition in the Senate, congratulations this Friday (25.Aug.2023) to the Minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Cristiano Zanin for his vote against the decriminalization of personal possession of drugs during the Court session on Thursday (24.Aug). “Congratulations on the placement. This matter should be standardized and voted on by parliament, not by the judiciary.”wrote the congressman in your profile on X (ex-Twitter) by sharing a video of Zanin’s speech. In his vote, the minister understood that decriminalization could aggravate the current public health problem. According to Zanin, the Drug Law (11.343/2006) decriminalized personal use, but decriminalizing it could “putting the user’s own life at risk”.