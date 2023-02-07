Minister of Labor and Employment said it was necessary to “restructure the sector” and “interrupt the spraying process”

The Minister of Labor and Employment, Luiz Marinho, highlighted this Monday (6.Feb.2023) the importance of reviewing the concessions of union registrations. In an interview with EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação), stated that the number of “Fraud Reports” grew in 2022.

“We need to take some time to look, restructure the sector and call the attention of unions that it is necessary to work on a process to strengthen the role of unions and stop the fragmentation of union entities in Brazil”said Marino.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment suspended for 90 days the decisions referring to the processes of application for union registration. Due to these requirements, new union entities are created in the country – in this case, unions, federations and confederations.

Minimum wage

The minister also stated that by May 1, the government should present a new proposal to increase the minimum wage and that a new readjustment later this year will depend on fiscal space in the budget.

“We are also going to discuss together whether there is fiscal space to guarantee a real gain this year beyond what is established, R$1,302, has inflation plus 1.41% real gain, but we are going to check if there is a possibility of raising this value from May Day”.

The discussion in the government is whether the minimum wage can be increased from the current R$1,302 to R$1,320 reais.

application workers

Marinho also commented on the regulation of app workers and ruled out that the topic could jeopardize the permanence of companies in Brazil.

According to Luiz Marinho, by the end of the first half of the year, the government expects to conclude regulations for app workers that allow social protection and place limits on working hours.

“These companies announced that they would leave Spain if that happened. [regulamentação da categoria]. Do you know how long that lasted? Within 72 hours they were back. They are there, framed, neat. They continue to explore work, providing service, it’s true. But exploiting a little less than he exploited this group of workers. And so it will also be in Brazil.”he said.

*With information from Brazil Agency