Candidate for Senate president will have lunch at Senator Izalci Lucas’s (PSDB) house and wants to take MDB and União Brasil to his side

the elected senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RM), candidate for the presidency of the Casa Alta, will promote a lunch this Sunday (29.jan.2023) in an attempt to increase his support.

The meeting is scheduled at the senator’s house Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF), in Lago Sul, a noble region of Brasília. It is approximately 500 meters from the official residence of the President of the Senate, where he lives. Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), his opponent.

The idea, according to supporters of Marinho, is to offer spaces of power to senators whose parties officially support Pacheco, such as the MDB. The votes are secret, and the group says it believes in dissent to turn favoritism, which today belongs to the current president.

Confirmed for the meeting are senators Rogério Marinho, Izalci Lucas, Teresa Cristina and Wellington Fagundes. Names outside the PP, PL and Republican groups are kept confidential to avoid pressure from the parties.

Izalci’s PSDB must officially maintain neutrality in the dispute. The party has 3 senators and 2 should support Marinho: Izalci Lucas himself and Plínio Valerio (PSDB-AM). Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) must walk with Rodrigo Pacheco. the senator Mara Gabrilli, from São Paulo, is leaving the PSDB for the PSD. She supports Pacheco.

Other focuses of Marinho are União Brasil, with 10 senators, and Podemos, with 6. The 1st is at the base of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and has 2 ministers. The 2nd has 6 senators and negotiates to enter the base. Both have internal dissatisfactions about supporting Pacheco.

In the case of União Brasil, Soraya Thronicke (MS) and Alan Rick (AC) are taken for granted in Marinho’s accounts. We can’t Marcos do Val (ES) too. By the accounts of Marinho’s group, there are 11 votes in dispute. There would be 35 on each side.

On Friday, a meeting was held with allied senators from Marinho and Izalci. The former ministers of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Tereza Cristina (PP) and Ciro Nogueira (PP) participate in the conversations to turn votes in favor of Marinho. The discourse has been, in case of victory, to maintain proportionality in the choice of seats on the board of directors and on the main committees.

Support from PL, PP and Republicans

Rogério Marinho said that, if elected on February 1, he would sign the opening of a CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) to investigate the January 8 attacks. The statement was given at an event on Saturday (28.jan.2023), in Brasília, where the support of PP and Republicans for his name was made official. He criticized the current government, which, according to him, was previously favorable to investigations and is now against it.

“Clearly there was a security breach. Senator Soraya [Thronicke] is proposing a CPI. I think it’s the right instrument to find out what the failures by action or omission were in general. You cannot do selective research. We are seeing a government that, at first, was in favor of the CPI. Now, President Lula and the [senador] randolf [Rodrigues] they say it’s not necessary. We are ready to sign a broad CPI”, he stated.

Watch the full event with PL, PP and Republicans (35min25s):

Marinho spoke for 15 minutes and then spoke with journalists for another 10 minutes. In his speech, he and his allies rejected the idea that the election for president of the Senate is a kind of 3rd round of presidential elections. But he made several criticisms of the current government, which he associated with Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

He stated that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) supports Pacheco. “The government is operating and will operate. We’re not complaining, we’re stating the obvious.“, said.

Marinho was minister of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He said that his candidacy will continue the actions of Bolsonaro and the previous president, Michel Temer (MDB). In his assessment, these policies were responsible for the reduction in unemployment, observed in 2022. According to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), unemployment ended last year at 8.1% – the lowest rate in 7 years.

“This begins in 2016, when former President Temer begins to lift this country that had been placed at rock bottom, losing the trust of those who invest in the country. That it was downhill, immersed in a catastrophe, in an economic catastrophe. A process of apportionment of the public machine and of social and economic breakdown leading our people to despair”, he said in a veiled reference to former president Dilma Rousseff (PT).

Marinho says that Temer and Bolsonaro were responsible for the modernization of the State. That legacy would be at risk under the current government. His candidacy would support changes such as labor and social security reforms, and the legal framework for sanitation and railroads.

“Much of that legacy is at risk. We need to do the counterpoint. We need to moderate the greed, the excesses that we are witnessing from those who are coming to power and in their eagerness to impose their agenda want to destroy what has been done in a virtuous way“, said.

Asked whether the eulogies of ex-president Temer are part of an attempt to attract the MDB to his candidacy, he replied that they were not, since the party is in Lula’s support base. “But MDB senators are welcome”, he amended. The party has 10 senators.

Marinho’s speech contrasts with Lula’s speeches, who have called Temer “scammer”. On a trip to Uruguay, the president said that Dilma’s impeachment was a “coup”. Temer reacted by saying that it was, in fact, a “lucky Strike”. Of Lula’s 37 ministers, 7 supported the impeachment of the former president.