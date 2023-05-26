Estadão Contenti

05/25/2023 – 6:06 pm

The Minister of Labor, Luiz Marinho, said this Thursday that the collective bargaining agreement is the great tool to balance the relationship between transport applications and drivers, noting that they work long hours and do not even know the contractors. “It’s not that technologies get in the way, but they should be at the service of society,” he said. “We have a very powerful tool, which is the collective work contract, with social dialogue.”

The minister participated in the celebration of Industry Day at the Federation of Industries of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), entitled Agenda of Firjan Proposals for a Brazil 4.0 – Future of Work.

He spoke about the asymmetry between drivers and applications, which pressures workers into long hours and little social protection. “We are living a moment of great complexity in Brazil. We need to verify whose service the new technologies are; one imagines that of society. But we are verifying that some are serving the increase of the working day. This happens mainly for the lower layers. We need to work under the logic of new challenges.”

The minister also emphasized that “it is necessary to regulate the apps to bring legal security to both parties, not to one of the parties” and criticized the latest changes in legislation. “The last labor reform brought some legal uncertainty to the negotiations.”

He stressed the disadvantage, for the worker, of individualized relationships. “The last reform brought emphasis to the individual in relation to the collective. Negotiating with an employer – who you often don’t even know – doesn’t seem feasible to me.”























