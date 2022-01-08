Sunday, January 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Maringá regulates requirement of proof of vaccination for access to events

by admin
January 8, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

| Photo: Publicity/Maringá City Hall

The Prefecture of Maringá, in the north of Paraná, published this Friday (7) a decree to regulate the requirement of a vaccination schedule against Covid-19 for access to events.

The measure, which takes effect on Monday (10), stipulates that it will be necessary to present proof of vaccination and a photo document to access stadiums and sports halls where professional competitions are being held, in addition to weddings, graduations, concerts, congresses, conferences and conventions.

Those over 18 must prove a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19. Adolescents aged 12 to 17 will need to show proof that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Failure to comply with the decree in Maringá will result in a fine of BRL 5,000 to BRL 150,000.


#Maringá #regulates #requirement #proof #vaccination #access #events

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The 5 things you did not know about Lorenzo Insigne, the new star of MLS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.