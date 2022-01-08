Maringá regulates requirement of proof of vaccination for access to events

| Photo: Publicity/Maringá City Hall

The Prefecture of Maringá, in the north of Paraná, published this Friday (7) a decree to regulate the requirement of a vaccination schedule against Covid-19 for access to events.

The measure, which takes effect on Monday (10), stipulates that it will be necessary to present proof of vaccination and a photo document to access stadiums and sports halls where professional competitions are being held, in addition to weddings, graduations, concerts, congresses, conferences and conventions.

Those over 18 must prove a complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19. Adolescents aged 12 to 17 will need to show proof that they have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Failure to comply with the decree in Maringá will result in a fine of BRL 5,000 to BRL 150,000.