Metal Gear Solid is a very popular series, and recently, it came to light that one of its classic mechanics may have inspired the United States Marines to come up with a strategy to defeat a sophisticated Artificial Intelligence (AI).

What happens is that they had to touch a military surveillance robot that was placed on a circular esplanade and that belongs to DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

This case was published in the book Four Battlegrounds: Power in the Age of Artificial Intelligence by Paul Scharre, and shared by Shashank Joshi, advocacy editor at The Economist, on Twitter.

The Marines devised various tactics to reach and touch this robot, which was the ultimate target. But among these, the one of a couple who decided to get into a cardboard box and advance in such a way until they reached this machine stood out. And this worked!

Just as Solid Snake has done countless times in Metal Gear Solid these soldiers used a box to camouflage their appearance from this AI.

While they were doing so they were laughing, and strange as it may seem, the robot did not notice them.

That revealed a serious detection flaw, as the machine detected human beings as long as they were behaving normally. I wasn’t prepared for something like this.

What was the last Metal Gear Solid game to be released?

This story about AI defeated with a simple cardboard box in Metal Gear Solid revives interest in this franchise, which has been absent for several years.

The last game in the series to come out is Metal Gear Survivereleased in February 2018. It is not considered a main story line title but rather a spin-off or derivative. Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain yes it is and its publication was in September 2015.

Since then the future of the franchise is up in the air. All because it is a mystery if one day Konami will dare to make a new installment without the participation of Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions.

For many, the story ended precisely when this designer and his team left Konami. But there is no shortage of the latter who are waiting for remastering or remakes of the games in the franchise.

In addition to Metal Gear Solid We have more video game information at EarthGamer.