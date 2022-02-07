Marinella, the historic brand made in Naples reopens its store in London after the Covid crisis: a film on the history of the company is coming

E.Marinella, the famous maison of Naples led by Maurizio And Alessandro Marinella – which has boasted customers of the caliber of Churchill, Kennedy, Kohl, Agnelli, Onassis, Mastroianni, Toto ‘, De Sica, Elton John, Mitterand and Chirac – has just reopened the single-brand store a London, boutique that is added (in addition to the Neapolitan headquarters) to those of Tokyo, Rome, Milan, and to selected foreign corner shops such as BergdorfGoodman a New York, Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche de Printemps a Paris, Le Bon Génie a Geneva and Sant’Eulalia a Barcelona.

“The goal – explains the President and CEO Maurizio Marinella – is to keep our values ​​intact: quality, tailoring, attention to detail and customer care. We are confident that the new boutique will become a reference point for executive customers, thus favoring the visibility not only of the Made in Italy, but also of the Made in Naples abroad”.

“In the past, the store in London was the first step outside of Italy, which with great regret we had to suspend due to the Covid and of Brexit – continues the son Alessandro Marinella – but after two years we decided to reopen with great emotion in the prestigious one Burlington Arcade exporting our craftsmanship again “.