Soldi: “I am honored to have been appointed by the BBC Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director”





Rai President Marinella Soldi has been appointed independent non-executive director of the BBC Board of Directors. The Company makes this known. For the first time an Italian citizen becomes part of the body that guides the British Broadcasting Corporation and guarantees its public service mission. The position is effective from 11 September 2023 for a duration of 3 years.

The board of the BBC is made up of 14 members, 4 executive and 10 non-executive. Of the 10 non-executive directors, half are royally appointed, the other half are appointed on the proposal of the Appointments Committee, through a structured and transparent selection process. The non-executive members have, in particular, the task of providing an external point of view, protecting the public interest and verifying governance standards. The position is compatible with the role of President of Rai. “I am honored to have been designated by the BBC Board of Directors as an independent non-executive director” – states Marinella Soldi – “The BBC has always been a point of reference in the global media panorama, and in particular public service media, in which role I strongly believe in this era of media and technological din. I am convinced” – continues the Rai President – “that, beyond my personal characteristics and my experience, this nomination is also a recognition for RAI and for Italy”.

Elan Closs Stephens, Chairman of the BBC, said: “I am very pleased to welcome Marinella Soldi to our Board of Directors. Marinella has a unique blend of experience: on the one hand commercial and management in media and technology, on the “Moreover, his passion for public service values ​​is evident in his work at RAI and with the EBU-European Broadcasting Union. I look forward to him contributing to the BBC – concludes Closs Stephens – with his skills, experience and with a new point of view”.

