Marinella – He had it in his pocket 8 grams of cocaine already divided into 15 doses and 365 euros in cash. Handcuffs for a 41-year-old drug dealer, arrested by the carabinieri of the operational and mobile unit of the Compagnia di Sarzana.

The incident happened in the seaside village of Marinella, yesterday afternoon: a military patrol noticed the man – already known to the police for various drug-related crimes – as he wandered suspiciously in the streets of the village.

Stopped and searched, he was found in possession of the drug. After the night spent in the vault, this morning in court he appeared before the judge to validate the arrest.

The measure of the ban on staying in the Province of La Spezia was issued against him.