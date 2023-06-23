Home page World

The Titanic submarine is said to have imploded. Among the dead is Paul-Henri Nargeolet, a French deep-sea explorer.

Boston – The Titanic submarine “Titan” has been missing since last Sunday (June 18). After days of searching, it is now clear that the five adventurers probably did not survive the expedition in the small accidental capsule. The submersible was said to have imploded within milliseconds, taking all passengers by surprise. Among them was a 19-year-old who only dived to the Titanic to please his father.

Also on board was French deep sea explorer and naval veteran Paul-Henri Nargeolet – also “Mr. called the Titanic. The 77-year-old is said to have seen the legendary sunken ship in the Atlantic 37 times on research trips. According to the American news portal NBC However, Nargeolet was aware of the risks of the dives. His stepson, John Paschall, said in an interview: “When he embarked on this, he knew the risks that were possible on this expedition.”

77-year-old deep-sea explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet died in Titan’s implosion. © VincentMichel

Marine veteran Nargeolet was aware of the risks of expeditions to Titanic

According to Paschall, his stepfather was “the world expert on the Titanic”. Overall, he oversaw the recovery of at least 5,000 artifacts from the sunken ship. “He was just so comfortable out there and in any ocean and any lake or whatever it was. The water was so connected to him. That was especially true for the Titanic,” says Paschall.

Overall, he remembers Nargeolet as a “truly incredible stepfather” who was always respectful, loving and funny. Therefore, among other things, he also wanted to know whether the operating company OceanGate had properly maintained the submarine and whether the accident could have been prevented. Paschall wonders: “Have all safety procedures been followed as closely as possible and was there anything that was overlooked during an inspection?” (Jakob von Sass)