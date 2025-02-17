The marine turtle, belonging to the species CARETTA CARETTAit is one of the best known migratory animals: depending on where it is born, it can cross the entire Pacific Ocean throughout its life. The trip comprises more than 12,000 kilometers to reach the coasts of Mexico, Peru and Chile, where it finds habitat and adequate food for its growth.

The hypothesis of how it guides its path during this very long journey, and how it returns after hundreds of millions of years to the exact place where it was born, is that this animal uses the Earth’s magnetic field to orient. However, there are still many open questions about how he does. According to the results of a new study Posted in Nature, the CARETTA CARETTA They are able to memorize the “magnetic firm” of a precise geographical location, that is, the specific characteristics of the field present in that area. It turns out that young sea turtles born in captivity tend to “dance” in the presence of food, and this habit was very useful during the investigation.

What does the study say?

According to current hypotheses, Sea turtles use the earth’s magnetic field to build two different “navigation tools”: a magnetic map and a compassthanks to which they are oriented. The first acts as a kind of GPS, and gives reptiles an idea of ​​their position. For its part, the compass serves to decide in which direction to move.

“To be able to use these instruments, sea turtles must know and memorize in some way the magnetic coordinates of the place they intend to address,” explain the authors of the study. Until now this hypothesis had never been proven, so specialists developed experiments that made it possible for the first time. The team recreated the “magnetic firm” corresponding to two different geographical places within separate boats; Then they placed the CARETTA CARETTA Young people in these deposits, making sure that each specimen was exposed to the two magnetic fields during the same number of hours. In addition, they only provided food to animals in the presence of one of the two magnetic fields.