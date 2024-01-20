RIA Novosti: Cuban marine won hand-to-hand combat in the Donetsk direction

A fighter of an assault unit with the call sign Cuba, mobilized in Yakutia, said that he emerged victorious from hand-to-hand combat in the Donetsk direction. His words lead RIA News.

The Marine spoke about the victory in hand-to-hand combat in the Donetsk direction and clarified that this happened in mid-December 2023. During the assault, he alone checked the house, where he met three Ukrainian soldiers. Cuba put the first of them to flight, eliminated the second after a fist fight, and captured the third.