At the same rate that the word coronavirus was becoming ubiquitous, in our conversations the term sustainability colonized the fashion lexicon. From Armani to H&M to Chloé, there is no firm whose communication does not revolve around the research of ecological fabrics or the saving of natural resources. The phenomenon is not new, but it has been exacerbated during confinement. The pandemic has forced a global reflection on the future of the planet and the textile industry – the second most polluting after aeronautics – has responded unevenly: some brands have accelerated a transformation they have been working on for years, that is, they have put the batteries, while others have settled for introducing merely cosmetic changes.

The designer Marine Serre Léa Crespi / EPS

Only a third and small group of firms can boast of incorporating environmental awareness as standard, from the very beginning. Among them, the French Marine Serre. Created by the designer that gives it its name four years ago, it has become a benchmark in garment recycling, as well as the spoiled child of Paris Fashion Week. An independent brand with a calculatedly risky aesthetic that has managed to gain a foothold in the international market thanks to stars such as Beyoncé, Dua Lipa and Rosalía. And that exemplifies the contemporary signature model: committed, nonconformist and based on creative community work.

At the head, a designer of only 30 years, trained at the Higher National School of Visual Arts of La Cambre in Brussels –Alma mater from Saint Laurent’s creative director, Anthony Vaccarello – and that, after going through the teams of Alexander McQueen, Dior – during the time of Raf Simons – and Balenciaga, he is well aware of the system he intends to question, starting with his specialty. “Sustainability has become a marketing tool. Now everyone says that it is green, and that generates mistrust, the doubt always hovers whether it is really green or not. It is very frustrating that they put us all in the same bag, ”he argues from the other side of the screen. He still remembers the disappointing reviews of his first collection, in which 30% of the garments were already made from discarded materials and clothing. “They told us that the upcycling it was very complex and hard to sell. Nobody supported us ”.

One of Marine Serre’s designs with its famous crescent print Arnel dela Gente / EPS

Four years have passed and it is still difficult to modify a production process that has been established for decades, which consists of buying fabrics from a supplier, sending them to a supplier together with the patterns, receiving the garment and selling it. Going off the beaten path is not only complex, but expensive. I will be part of something that already exists – ”remains, waste of jeans, old shawls ”- and that you need to clean and undergo a quality control to make sure that the part that you are going to build from these elements is durable. “In addition, we work with factories that are used to receiving a cylinder of fabric, putting it in their machines and making a garment with a traditional pattern.”

The problem is not only the extra economic cost; To complete this process and for their collections to reach the stores at the beginning of each season, they have the same time as the firms that produce in a classic way. Serre could have chosen an easier path —and also more saturated—, but he says that the only reason for creating a brand instead of continuing to work for someone else was to try to offer a new approach within a luxury industry that, in its In his opinion, it had been “turned into something that didn’t make sense” for some time.

Its sustainable approach is beginning to be appreciated. Serre feels that more and more people share his philosophy, partly thanks to the fact that the pandemic has accelerated a change that had been brewing in public opinion for years: “During confinement, many people have stopped to think about what makes them happy, what is it? important, what you need. You want to know what you are consuming. It is not just about how the clothing is produced, but who sews it, under what conditions and how it is sold. People no longer want a dream, but to know what is behind it; wants a story. Fashion is no longer just magic, and I think that is very good ”.

Serre works on the inspiration wall for his designs. Léa Crespi / EPS

The data confirm this discourse. During the second half of 2020, his t-shirt printed with half moons (around 310 euros) became the most sought after garment of the season, according to data from Lyst, one of the online fashion platforms with the greatest reach and whose reports analyze the shopping habits of more than nine million consumers. The demand for this piece grew 426% after it was worn by Beyoncé in her video Black is King, as well as by Dua Lipa, Kylie Jenner or Rosalía. According to Serre, there is no contract or agreement with these celebrities. “It is something organic. It always comes from them to ask us for the clothes ”. It is undeniably meritorious that an independent brand manages to sneak one of its designs among the most iconic of the year, competing with firms 100 times the size that can – and are experts at – pay for each mention on Instagram.

But the system has always trusted its vision of fashion. In 2017, Serre won the LVMH prize, endowed with 300,000 euros and whose jury was made up of leading figures from the sector such as Karl Lagerfeld, Phoebe Philo and Nicolas Ghesquière. This prestigious recognition opened the doors to the Paris Fashion Week, where critics, buyers and celebrities they anointed her as the great hope of French design. But the parades that contributed so much to boost it do not satisfy Serre today. “I wonder if it is still interesting to see a woman walking down the runway. Does it give you something? Does it make you dream? Also, only an elite can enjoy the full live experience – feel the tension, the lights, the people – but we make clothes for everyone. [los precios de sus prendas van desde los 150 euros de un camiseta hasta modelos de alta costura que se realizan por encargo]”.

A Red Line necklace, Marine Serre’s most exclusive line. Léa Crespi / EPS

Serre believes that the solution is not to broadcast a show behind closed doors. In his opinion, this formula fails to reproduce analogue sensations. The right medium, in his case, has ended up being a short. Conceptual and loaded with a sense of humor, the video shows a spring-summer collection that “seeks to reflect on what we are experiencing and, at the same time, be consistent with the fact that we have been in tracksuit for six months”. The result is a selection of soft garments, made “with regenerated products” and that function as a second skin, such as the kung-fu jumpsuit, which aims to “make it easy for us to run away.” This proposal does not lack, of course, its best seller: the half moons print, which also appears on the shoes and boots that make up his collaboration with the nothing alternative Jimmy Choo, one of the three most important luxury footwear firms in the world.

The sales figures and critical acclaim inevitably raise a question: will Serre bring his understanding of contemporary luxury to some old brand in need of fresh air? “I have received several offers. But, for the moment, the firm that is doing the most interesting things in the sector is the one I am with; and as long as that doesn’t change, neither will I ”. An answer as hackneyed as the term sustainability, but one that, like this one, sounds authentic in Serre’s mouth.