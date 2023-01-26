MEXICO CITY 25-Jan-2023.-One of the five material authors of the multihomicide committed on May 21, 2020 in Temixco, Morelos, where the former Treasury official, Alfonso Isaac Gamboa, three of his brothers and his mother were assassinated, he was sentenced to 125 years in prison.

Is about Jesus Manuel “N”element of the Secretary of the Navy.

The Prosecutor of Morelos, Uriel Carmona, reported that as a result of the expert actions, an alleged sentimental relationship was established between the victim’s wife, identified as Bethzabee “N”, and Carlos José “N”, who had been Gamboa’s personal bodyguard. when he was a Treasury official during the administration of Luis Videgaray.

“They also identified (as responsible for the multi-homicide) to Jesús Manuel and Aldo Franciscowho are they active elements of the Navy Secretariatas well as a male nicknamed ‘El Viejón’, as the participants in the events, obtaining the respective arrest warrants against these five people,” Carmona said.

According to the Prosecutor, Bethzabee “N” would have given information to Carlos José “N” about Gamboa’s staythree brothers and their mother in the Las Brisas subdivision, where the multiple crime occurred.

“The four subjects entered the subdivision, using the security access code provided by the former official’s wife, who also opened the door of the home to allow access. The attackers fired weapons against the former federal official Alfonso Isaac and against the other victims,” ​​added the Prosecutor.

In June 2020, Criminal Investigation agents from the Morelos Prosecutor’s Office apprehended Jesús Manuel “N” in Cuernavaca, when he was traveling from Guerrero to Mexico City.

Carmona recalled that, later, Bethzabee “N” was arrested at the Álvaro Obregón City Hall, of the CDMX.

“At the conclusion of the procedural stage, against Jesús Manuel obtained a conviction for the crime of qualified homicide against the five people, imposing a penalty of a total of 125 years in prison and the payment of more than 6.7 million pesos“, detailed the Prosecutor.

“Regarding Bethzabee ‘N’, the intermediate hearing was held and the opening of the trial against her is pending.”

Carlos José “N”, Alfonso Isaac “N” and the subject identified as “El Viejón”, who already have arrest warrants, are still pending prosecution for this case.