Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai International Marine Sports Club announced the full schedule of activities for the new season, which begins on September 23, with the holding of the first round race of the Dubai Local 22-foot Sailing Championship.

The program includes various marine activities, including packages of races, festivals, and sports tournaments, in many different games and categories that meet the desires of marine sports enthusiasts, and touch the passion and enthusiasm of the contestants over a period of 8 months, starting this September, and concluding at the end of next April.

The program includes carnival activities to celebrate the legacy of fathers and grandfathers whose lives were linked to the sea, the source of goodness and abundant livelihood, through heritage races dedicated to local ships and sailing boats 60, 43 and 22 feet, and local rowing boats 30 feet, by extinguishing “Candle 27.”

The season includes 10 sports races specialized in local categories, pertaining to local heritage sailing, and enjoying great popularity, including three races in the Dubai Championship for local 60-foot sailing ships, including the ancient Al-Gaffal long-distance race, which was launched in 1991 and departs annually from Sir Bu Nair Island. , all the way to the shores of Dubai, where the extinguishment of “Copy No. 33” will be celebrated on schedule next year.

The package of local heritage sailing races includes organizing two rounds within the 43-foot Dubai Local Sailing Championship, and the same also within the 22-foot Dubai Local Sailing Championship. It is an academy for honing talent and the future generation for this sport, as it includes the categories of juniors under 16 years old and youth under 21 years old.

Local 30-foot rowing boat enthusiasts will compete in three stations during the new season, including the first and second rounds of the Dubai 30-foot Local Rowing Boat Championship, and the two rounds that qualify for the two rounds of the most expensive tournaments, the Al Maktoum Cup Race, which this season reaches the “27th edition” since the event was established in 1997. 1998