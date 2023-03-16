Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Marine researchers discovered this giant white shark in the Caribbean. © Screenshot / Facebook.com/amaukua

Researchers make a sensational discovery in the Caribbean. You will encounter Deep Blue – probably the largest great white shark in the world.

Basse-Terre – Exciting discoveries are always being made in the vastness of the oceans. A Great white shark swam right next to unsuspecting surfers in South Africa. Researchers off the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe also made a sensational discovery.

Marine explorer and shark expert Mauricio Hoyos Padilla encountered one of the largest great white sharks in the world: Deep Blue. Accordingly, the cartilaginous fish should be around seven meters long and weigh more than 2.5 tons. It is estimated that the female was around 50 years old at the time. Hoyos Padilla captured the encounter on video and shared the discovery online.

Largest Great White Shark in the World? “We were blown away by its size”

The recordings were made in November 2013, reported Newsweek. Hoyos Padilla and his team dived in a cage off the coast to document great white shark hunting for elephant seals. “We were looking for a shark to tag it with a transponder,” the expert told the US magazine. A camera should collect data on the “speed, depth, orientation and topography of the shark.”

Suddenly the huge female swam past the cage. “We were blown away by its size,” marveled Hoyos Padilla. One of the divers even dared to touch the animal’s fin. However, attempts to tag the predatory fish failed. So the divers had to “go back into the boat to fix the device.” But as quickly as it came, the White Hague disappeared back into the depths of the sea.

Researchers win ‘amazing footage’ of Deep Blue

“A few minutes later she came back to our boat and we were able to attach the transponder,” Hoyos Padilla described the situation. The researchers were able to take “amazing shots” and observe interactions with other sharks.

Hoyos Padilla only published his recordings on Facebook two years later. The video went viral with more than nine million views (as of March 15, 2023). “Such beautiful creatures,” said a user under the video. The female was seven meters long, Hoyos Padilla commented on the video. “My boat is 6.55 m long and she was larger,” wrote the researcher. With this, Deep Blue became known as the largest white shark in the world. However, Hoyos Padilla has not seen the shark since its discovery, he said last year Newsweek.

Great white shark is listed as “endangered”

The great white shark is considered the largest predatory fish in the world. Numerous films are about the creature, whose teeth can grow up to 7.5 centimeters long. On average, the cartilaginous fish are between three and six meters long – with a weight of up to two tons, informed the environmental protection organization WWF on your website. Females are usually larger than males.

It is not yet possible to say whether there are even larger specimens than Deep Blue. According to the WWF, traces on whale carcasses showed that the animals can grow up to eight meters long. In the Mediterranean, great white sharks are already classified as “endangered”. Recreational fishing poses the greatest threat to these animals. (cheese)