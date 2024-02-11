Marine research | A treasure ship lies off Finland

Mikko Simola's underwater robots have visited the Estonian wreck as well as the tar vapor sunk in the Åland Sea. Now five men share the secret of the undersea treasure, which they are in a hurry to raise.

Tuusula.

Mikko Simola is a man of a thousand and one stories.

One of the stories is about a boat beauty who stands alone on her keel at the bottom of the sea in Espoo.

In 2010, Simola and his colleague held a course for professional divers in front of Westend on the use of underwater robots. Suddenly, something unexpected appeared on the sonar screen.