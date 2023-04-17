First podium in MotoGP

The penultimate taboo has been broken in Austin: for the first time in his career Luca Marini conquered a podium in the MotoGP premier class. The second place in the COTA is a result to be framed for the centaur of the Mooney VR46 team, who is now only missing the victory to be fully counted in the MotoGP elite. Today, after the knockout of Bagnaia, lying down in turn 3 while leading the race, the Ducati rider also tried to think big. However, the margin already forfeited by Alex Rins was too high and so the 1997 class was unable to mend the gap from the Spaniard from Honda, who is very good at managing the tires intelligently.

Miller, what a nuisance

Just the intelligence seems to be, according to Marini, the quality that Jack Miller lacked in the initial phase of the race. To the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGPin fact, the pilot from Urbino launched a venomous dig at the Australian KTMthen crashed during the GP, accusing him of excessively aggressive driving at the start of the race: “Jack made a great pass on me – he commented with ill-concealed irony – he was aggressive, very good. Already there we lost some time compared to Pecco and Alex and this bothered me a bit. Perhaps the possibility of victory vanished there. But then I started to push and make my step. I enjoyed every lap and tried to manage the tires as best as possible because yesterday I had a problem with the front, so today it was all a question mark“.

Victory in sight

The episode at the start with Miller was the only negative moment in the #10’s race, which repeatedly underlined his satisfaction with the result and with the moment that he is experiencing together with his team: “Podium? It was only a matter of time because I’ve been feeling great since the beginning of the season, but all the stars never fit. Today, however, everything went well, I tried to stay calm on the first braking precisely because I knew I had an excellent pace. Until the last minute I was in doubt which anterior to use – Marini then revealed – I would have liked to use medium, because I had a better feeling, but I didn’t want to be the different one in the race, and therefore I chose the hard despite having a better feeling with the medium. This result was needed, even if I never stopped believing in the victory, because it was only in the last three laps that I realized that Alex was unreachable”.

Looking at the future

Now the task, for Marini and for the entire team led by Uccio Salucci, is to keep aiming higher and higher: “Big goals? Yes, and I don’t want to stop just at the next races, but also for the next few years. We must all continue to grow, me in the first place. This year I feel much improved as a rider and as a person, I have grown a lot compared to 2022 and we are in the third race, so I expect to continue improving and be even stronger. I’m having a lot of fun with the team and I’m happy to have many races, because I live them with a smile. With so many races if you make a few mistakes you have a lot of time to recover and try to get the result, but there are ten riders who can win every Sunday and being in the top six always is what can make you win the championship“.