Marine nature Unused rigs are converted into artificial coral reefs – not only because of the promotion of marine diversity but also because of the high cost of dismantling the rafts.

The seas have 12,000 oil and gas rigs, which often form a vibrant micro-ecosystem. There is also an underlying estimate that demand for crude oil will decline in the coming decades.

Motley small fish plunge into the labyrinths of colorful coral formations. Crabs crawl out of the jagged cavities.

Starfish and mussels as well as geese and smallpox are attached to the reef. Up in the bluish water space, a flock of half-meter red snapper sways lurking for their incoming prey.

A typical coral reef – or not. As the camera moves from close-up to wide angle, it is revealed that the reef is built of high steel poles extending from the surface to the bottom. They are almost completely covered under coral formations.

Phenomenon remained hidden for a long time because only the part of the rigs above the water surface is visible and there is no matter for divers or fishermen on their outskirts.

Several studies now confirm the visual findings.

In a few years, coral, fish and other vibrant communities of marine organisms that provide food, shelter and a good breeding environment for their inhabitants.

A diver explores coral attached to the foot of an oil rig. The picture is from the Gulf of Mexico from 2013.­

Fish seem to thrive in these artificial reef ecosystems.

With the State University of California Department of Marine Biology equipped the fish living near the rig with sensors and moved them 18 kilometers to the natural reef, a quarter of them immediately migrated back and most of the others later.

“The height of the support pillars of the ferries is the biggest attraction. It gives fish a safe way to move into deeper waters as they grow. On shallow reefs, fish leave to migrate to the open sea when they reach adulthood, on drilling rigs they only descend lower, ”described the marine biologist who led the project. Chris Lowe In the Future series of the British broadcaster BBC.

Under under hundred-meter-high underwater ferry structures, the fish thus rise or fall like an elevator to the water level and water temperature they need at different stages of their lives.

For example, red snapper, which grow to almost a meter in length and weigh more than 20 pounds, live research according to young near the surface but sink to a depth of 50 meters as they grow older.

The red snapper, popular with fishermen and chefs, thrives in the Gulf of Mexico near the rigs. The species has clearly become abundant there since rigs began operations in the 1940s.

Which year, many drilling rigs cease to operate when the sources beneath them are depleted or drilling methods become obsolete. It is then the duty of the oil companies to move the scrap offshore. An expensive and complex operation also means the destruction of the diverse habitat that has grown under the ferry.

Developed in the United States from rafts to reefs model (Rigs-to-Reefs) seeks to prevent these small-scale ecological disasters and reduce costs for companies by converting decommissioned drilling rigs into artificial coral reefs.

They remove the structures above the water surface, after which they are left in place, towed to an agreed location or turned to the side.

Before that, the oil company seals its oil or gas wells and cleans up the bottom areas. It will have to pay for the protection of the new reef and other environmental projects half of the money it saves compared to the cost of scrapping the ferry.

The model was defined in detail legislation in 1984.

In the United States, projects are concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, where more than 4,000 rigs operate. A total of five coastal states – Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas – have been established. more than five hundred artificial coral reefs.

Thanks to their rich variety of species, they have become popular diving and sport fishing destinations.

Model dominates the industry elsewhere as well drilling rig rejection rate accelerates.

It is being accelerated by targets to get rid of fossil fuels and the economic downturn brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the world needs crude oil for a long time to come, demand for it could fall by as much as 50 percent in 20 years, says a recent report by British Petroleum. energy review.

Offshore oil drilling accounts for less than a third of crude oil production. Offshore oil drilling is on average more expensive than onshore, and offshore oil production could already turn into a permanent decline in 2020, the asset management company predicts Sanford C. Bernstein.

There are at least reefs modified from the ferries In Thailand, In Brunei and Malaysia.

Model still evokes strong feelings for and against. Environmentalists, oil companies, fishermen and sports divers alike have supporters and opponents.

Critics view the coral reefs of oil companies as a cynical piety, the ultimate purpose of which is to give them the right to discard their ferry scrap into the wild and save large sums.

“Scrapping” is a much cheaper option for companies than scrapping. Drilling rigs are huge structures. They are often more than 200 meters high and their load-bearing structures can weigh 30,000 tons. Even in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, removing a ferry from the sea, scrapping and cleaning up traces cost between € 8 and € 12 million.

Critics also point out that oil slag as well as toxic and harmful chemicals and metals such as arsenic, cadmium, chromium and PCBs are released into the environment from the rafts during the production season. They accumulate in marine organisms attached to the base and vertical beams.

Greenpeace campaign by the environmental organization Anti-Litter in the North Sea Simon Reddy compared in the past leaving a rig at sea to discard car wreckage in the forest:

“Yes, moss would grow on it too, and with good luck, some bird would nest in it. But it still does not justify filling the forests with car wreckage. ”

Artificial reefs may also contribute to the spread of harmful alien species.

Proponents of the model stress that artificial coral reefs increase local biodiversity, provide shelter and food for many marine organisms, and bring more income to fishermen.

Template the reflection on its use will become topical soon Even in the North Sea.

Norway and Britain have been drilling for oil there for about 40 years, but the majority of their rigs will come to an end within a decade.

Approximately 470 ferries and 10,000 kilometers of oil and gas pipelines will then have to be removed from the North Sea and its bottom, and 5,000 oil and gas sources will have to be shut down. It is estimated to cost between € 80 billion and € 100 billion.

North Sea oil rigs are subject to the same laws as the Gulf of Mexico. At their depths of 50 to 130 meters, the endangered coral of cold waters thrives in their structures. Lophelia pertusa. It also attracts cod and shellfish fatty fish that spawn in coral formations.

Today, it is not possible to turn North Sea rigs into reefs. It is prohibited by the Convention of Fifteen States and the EU Ospar, established to protect the marine environment of the Northeast Atlantic.

Pressure to review the contract has increased in recent years, as the sharp confrontation between defenders and opponents of the ferries to reefs has eased slightly, as the article in the autumn The Conversation online magazine says.

Locked positions need to be opened because destruction of coral reefs accelerating as a result of climate change.

Coral reefs are called marine rainforests. They are of great importance to the vitality of the oceans. More than a quarter of all marine organisms spend at least part of their life cycle on coral reefs. At least 500 million people make their living from the food or fishing income they produce.

Like terrestrial rainforests, coral reefs are in danger. Raining coral reefs around the world from 1980 to 2016 followed ScienceA study of the journal A few years ago showed that more than half of them had suffered serious damage. More than a third of their surface area had faded.

Corals lighten from the stress they begin to suffer as they lose their algae living on their surface. A rise in water temperature of a degree or two may be sufficient. It turns the algae into toxins, causing the corals to expel them from their surface but at the same time lose their nutrition.

If the fading continues for a long time, the coral will die. Then the other marine organisms reject the lifeless reef.

As late as the 1980s, coral reefs recovered from whitening in 25 to 30 years, but today seawater can be unusually warm every six years. There is no time for corals to recover.

Even artificial the destruction of the coral reef is thus a greater loss than before. That is why, for example, Scotland’s most important nature conservation organization Scottish Wildlife Trust has changed its position. In its view, converting rigs into coral reefs is a better option in some situations than removing them.

The position is important because there are many British North Sea rigs in the organisation’s area of ​​operation.

Finland would also have a say. Although Finland is not a member of the Atlantic littoral states, it is a member of Ospar and has traditionally participated in North Sea protection projects.