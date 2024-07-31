Marine nature | The world’s oldest marine plant was found in Finland: the 1,403-year-old kelp

Marine nature|A sea plant born in the 6th century has been found in Finland, which is proven to be the world’s oldest.

in Finland the world’s oldest proven marine plant lives. It was born in the 6th century, when Central Europe was living in the era of international migrations.

The record-breaking 1,403-year-old plant is a seafarer. The individual in question grows in the Archipelago Sea in the waters near the island of Ängsö.

In the studied area, there is a meadow of about six hectares of sea urchin. This seaweed also grows as meadows elsewhere along and across the coast of Finland.

German The researchers of the Geomar Helmholtz Center, which focuses on oceanography, used a new genetic method to determine the age of sea urchins in different parts of the world.

After the Finnish plant, the next oldest was found in Norway, and it was 847 years old.

The record-old seaweed of the Archipelago Sea is not actually a single individual plant, but a clone, i.e. genetically the same individual.

Now the pre-clone of the sea-dwelling plant found to be the oldest, i.e. the time of the migrations, but it continues to live in modern plants.

“The original individual may die, but it’s still alive in a way, because its genetic makeup still remains the same,” explains the biologist who studied at Åbo Akademi a few years ago. Emilia Röhr.

According to Röhr, in Finland’s low-salt conditions, sea urchin is unable to ripen its seeds. Therefore, the plant can only reproduce through rhizomes, i.e. rhizomes.

New corms therefore sprout from roots spreading underground, but they are genetically the same plant.

For example, in Denmark, sea cucumber can also be propagated from seeds.

Butter be that Ängsö’s sailor will not hold the record for long.

German researchers assume in the bulletinthat when the genetic timing method starts to be applied more widely, they might Poseidon-the sea grasses of the genus turn out to be the world’s oldest sea plants.

Posedonia oceanica -plants also reproduce by cloning, and meadows can be several kilometers long. It is evaluatedthat they can be thousands of years old.

Next, the German group plans to find out their age with their new genetic clock.

