Schools reopened their doors in France last week. This was the first step towards lifting the country’s third lockdown, a step that would bring pandemic risks, and increase political pressure on President Emmanuel Macron, who is fighting a reelection battle next year.

Macron’s surroundings refuse to describe the gradual reopening as a “risk”, despite this being the prevailing impression. Hospitals are still under severe pressure. After months of hesitating about whether the country should be shut down again, the government does not want to raise people’s hopes so much that open-air restaurants and bars can resume in May. If this is not possible, it will become painfully clear how slow the French vaccination campaign was in the beginning, and it will also be a harsh test of public acceptance of the network of restrictions that were imposed, from wearing masks in the open air to curfews.

What also makes the matter urgent is Macron’s hard-line rival, Marine Le Pen, who used to describe France’s setbacks regarding the epidemic as a “failure.” It is true that Covid-19 prevented Macron’s popularity from falling and silenced his opponents, but that early franchise is in danger of eroding at this stage of the epidemic. Last month, a poll conducted by the Ipsos Foundation put Lupine tied with about 25% of the vote. Given the nature of the French two-cycle electoral system, the 43-year-old is likely to nonetheless win a second election, albeit with less convincing progress than 2017.

Indeed, Macron’s electoral base of mainly affluent “white collar workers” continues to support him – and only a few of them believe that Lupine, 52, would have dealt better with the pandemic – but his push for economic reforms and European integration has ceased to resonate. Strong.

Covid-19 has made the French in favor of giving the central government great powers generally yearn for greater state intervention and national cohesion: 85% of people are willing to pay higher prices for goods made in France, and 57% consider taxing the rich and corporations the best response to inequality. And 54% oppose further immigration, according to an opinion poll conducted by the Ipsos Foundation last month. Moreover, Macron’s phrase, “Europe protects,” has become alienating, as most people regard the European Union’s pandemic strategy as a failure.

This has provided an opportunity for Mary Lubin, who is eager to prove to be a real competitor outside her base of “blue collar workers” and mainly rural workers. Lubben abandoned unpopular economic ideas, such as leaving the euro or the European Union, while focusing on fighting terrorism, curbing immigration, and alleviating the suffering of small businesses crippling with closure.

Its policies have not been detailed or developed yet, but its opportunistic talk points include a referendum on immigration, a “counter-referendum” on the environment, and authoritarian laws in defense of secularism.

While Lubben has not yet dispelled the concerns that most voters have attached to her candidacy, her campaign has achieved a gradual normalization of her party, as indicated by the “Demonization” index that tracks public perceptions by the Joe Juris Research Foundation.

Much has changed in the circumstances of two decades. Lupine’s name is now a predictable force in any election.

Macron, feeling pressured and needing to impress a larger crowd, is also seeking to reinvent himself. He leans to the right; He promised to hire 10,000 new police, pass new laws to combat terrorism, and suppress Islamist “separatism”.

But the danger for Macron, the banker and former Socialist minister, is that he is being drawn into an environment in which he does not feel comfortable. And in some cases, to issues it had previously rejected, such as imposing more restrictions on wearing the headscarf that the French Senate recently passed. But these tactics do not always work as planned: Sarkozy failed to reelect in 2012 after focusing on security concerns. For Macron, the current rhetoric is light years away from the one that made him president in 2017.

Accordingly, the best defense against Lupine is to better manage Covid-19 from here on out. The foundations are there, as the pace of vaccinations is increasing and the European Recovery Fund is expected to bear fruit next year. If the economy is doing better, that will be in Macron’s favor.

There is no doubt that it would be useful to emulate the idealism that we see in the United States with the “New Deal” that Joe Biden or Italy brought with the unity government led by “Mario Draghi”. Job security, climate change, and public health are the issues that are at the top of voters’ preoccupations, and require greater insights than Lubben’s. And if voters have great confidence in Macron’s ability to support companies that are struggling, as a recent IFOP poll showed, this is due to a “whatever it takes” mentality: France’s budget deficit is at its highest level since 1949, and its public debt is more than 100%. Of GDP.

These are early days in the election cycle, and the likelihood of Lubben becoming president is still low. But given the political risk multiplying the pressure of the pandemic, action must be taken now. Although the polls show a bleaker picture, a more optimistic view of France may go further than people think.

The writer is a specialist on France and the European Union

By special arrangement with the “Washington Post and Bloomberg News Service”