Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Press Split

Marine Le Pen can be optimistic about the French election: some polls predict that she will win an absolute majority. Macron is lagging behind.

Paris – Immediately after the shift to the right in the European elections in France, President Emmanuel Macron New elections have been called. The step involves great risk. According to a recent Poll on the French election the French right-wing populists could gain absolute majority in the upcoming parliamentary elections. Gain majority.

The survey, published on Friday (21 June), suggests that they could win between 250 and 300 seats in the National Assembly. The absolute majority is 289 seats. The results come from a survey by the Odoxa Institute for the magazine The New Obs.

Marine Le Pen leads the Rassemblement National in France. © Michel Euler/AP/dpa

Marine Le Pen’s RN seems to have secured a majority in parliament after the French election

The survey shows that the National Rally (RN) by Marine Le Pen at the French election on June 30th in the first round of voting with 33 percent of the vote. The left-green electoral alliance, which is running as the New Popular Front, follows with 28 percent. The liberal camp of President Emmanuel Macron would therefore receive 19 percent of the vote. Further Polls on Macron’s performance can be found here.

Converted into parliamentary seats, this would secure the RN a majority in parliament after the French election. Between 160 and 210 seats could go to the left, Macron’s camp could have 70 to 120 MPs and the conservatives from the Republicans and the other right could win 10 to 50 seats. The poll predicts a voter turnout of 64 percent.

Martine Le Pen at 35 percent in French election poll

Another survey by the institute “Ifop Fiducial” for the broadcaster LCI, the newspaper The Figaro and South Radiowhich was also published on Friday, puts Marine Le Pen’s party at 35 percent. 29 percent of voters would vote for the left-wing New Popular Front, while Macron’s camp would receive 21.5 percent of the vote.

According to this daily poll, the French right-wing populists would win between 200 and 240 seats, the New Popular Front between 180 and 210 seats, the presidential camp between 110 and 180 seats and the conservative Republicans and other right-wing parties between 40 and 60 seats. However, these results should be interpreted “with caution”, it said, as different scenarios for the runoff vote in the second round of the French election on July 7 must also be taken into account.

Rassemblement National: Right on the rise in France under Le Pen View photo gallery

Macron is likely to hope for a second round of voting in France to weaken Le Pen

Macron’s calculation could be to rely on cooperation in the second round of voting, at least informally, in order to prevent the right-wing nationalists. This is because the lower house is elected by majority rule. Hardly any MP gets more than the required 50 percent of a minimum number of registered voters in the first round of voting.

In the second round, the person with the most votes in the constituency will win in a run-off election. Macron will probably hope that all democratic forces will then call against the election of an RN candidate in the second round, so that the firewall against the right will take effect. (dpa)