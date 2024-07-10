In the end, the handful of “black sheep” referred to by Jordan Bardella, the candidate for prime minister of the far-right National Rally (RN) party in the general elections, turned out to be almost a flock. Up to a hundred far-right candidates for parliamentary seats in the French general elections had a troubled past, full of racist, homophobic, anti-Semitic, pro-Russian or even conspiracy-theoretic statements – or even actions. As many as 28 of them will now occupy a seat in the National Assembly.

Following the press reports, Bardella acknowledged a handful of what he called “black sheep” in his party and withdrew some names before the second round on Sunday. But those who remained and qualified are still numerous. According to the left-wing daily Liberationup to 28 of the 143 deputies of the RN and its allies (almost 20%) who formally entered the National Assembly on Wednesday have expressed positions in the past that clash with the moderate image that their party seeks to project.

The presence of these deputies will complicate the order reiterated this Wednesday by the RN leadership to its troops to show themselves “perfectly irreproachable” in the national hemicycle and outside as well.

“Your responsibility will be to enhance the credibility of our project,” said Bardella, a MEP and president of the RN, at a meeting with the new parliamentarians. Sitting next to him, his boss and undisputed leader of the party and the parliamentary group, Marine Le Pen, who has been trying to clean up her party’s past for a decade, nodded vigorously in agreement.

Marine Le Pen talks to Jordan Bardella, this Wednesday.

“You must be perfectly blameless on the ground and in front of the media,” stressed the politician who, at 28, has seen his aspirations of becoming France’s youngest prime minister and the first to bring his party to power democratically evaporate.

Although Bardella did not single anyone out, more than one of the new RN MPs will have taken note. Because they make up a good part of the MPs who should form the group around Le Pen, re-elected president of the parliamentary group. The figure contradicts the campaign claims of her successor, who after the first revelations in the press assured that “in 99.9% of cases, there is absolutely no difficulty” with those elected to represent the constituencies in which the RN was running. On Wednesday, Bardella promised an “examination of conscience” within the party. Le Pen has not ruled out future sanctions against the controversial new MPs. For the moment, she has posed smiling next to them.

In the family photo that Le Pen published after gathering her new troops, they appear, as she pointed out, The Worldthe brand new MP Florence Joubert. Her X account of late only reflects her campaign in local markets and retweets of interviews and official messages from the RN and its leaders. But Liberationwho has dug into her digital past, has found not-so-old messages, from 2020, in which the current representative of the French people stated that the “identity card of an Arab” is nothing more than “a vulgar rag, a universal identity card.” rationing to benefit from the system that keeps him on assisted breathing.”

The new deputies of the National Rally (RN) party applaud Marine Le Pen, this Wednesday in Paris.

Also strolling through the courtyard of the National Assembly on Wednesday was René Lioret, a climate change sceptic who does not hesitate to speak of “African scum” or to mock Muslims or teenagers with school problems, most of whom are from racial minorities. Writing in X about a video in April of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal meeting with a group of these young people, his ironic comment was that there was “not even a little blond head” among them.

On social media, some were trying to find the Marseille MP Monique Griseti in Le Pen’s “family photo”, whom one Twitter user described as “the little ghost from Marseille, unknown to everyone and who has refused to speak to her voters and the press during the campaign.” However, on social networks such as Facebook, she highlights Liberationhas not been so mincing words. The newspaper recalls that Griseti encouraged Congolese rapper Gims on her account to “go back to where he came from.” “Let him go milk the goat,” she added.

Following complaints from the press during the campaign, the RN ordered the withdrawal of some of the most controversial candidates. Like Ludivine Daoudi, who had posed in an old photo wearing a Nazi military cap. Or Annie Bell, a 70-year-old woman convicted in 1995 for taking hostages at gunpoint in the town hall of Ernée, in the department of Mayenne, where she was running for the RN. Also for Mayenne, the RN had to withdraw the support of the candidate Paule Veyre de Soras, who in an interview had denied being racist. “My ophthalmologist is Jewish and my dentist is Muslim,” she said, explaining that she was also of Catalan origin.

There could have been more: Françoise Billaud, also a candidate for the RN, lost in the second round. While the elected representatives entered the chamber on Wednesday, an investigating judge opened an investigation against Billaud for “public incitement to hatred” and “public insults” resulting from comments on her social networks.

Daniel Grenon was also not in the new RN family photo. Despite having revalidated his seat for the RN, the RN has opened a disciplinary procedure against him for saying that a “binational Maghrebi” has “no place in high positions”. The RN’s programmatic proposal to prevent access to positions sensitive to national security to people with two passports (but without specifically distinguishing between nationalities) is considered one of its biggest campaign mistakes. His rivals used the proposal to denounce the deep-rooted anti-immigration spirit that pervades the entire far-right party. Grenon will sit with the non-affiliated deputies.

Although the RN managed to further increase its seats on Sunday – from 8 in 2017 to 88 in 2022 and more than 120 now, reaching 143 if its allies are added – it was, once again, on the verge of power due to the victory of the left-wing coalition New Popular Front. The party has acknowledged that it has a problem that is partly explained by the selection of its candidates.

The first head has already rolled: that of Gilles Pennelle, who has been dismissed as director general of the RN. The official line of the party is that he has left his post because he has been elected as a member of the European Parliament. But it is clear to everyone that the Breton politician was one of the people most responsible for recruiting candidates for a party that, to date, has very little territorial presence.

In his first statements after the electoral disappointment, Bardella acknowledged “mistakes” and his “share of responsibility”, although for now no one has publicly held him accountable. As soon as he returns to the European Parliament as a MEP, something he cannot delay much longer, since the first plenary session is being held next week in Strasbourg, he will take over the presidency of Patriots for Europe. This is the name of the new far-right European political family that includes the RN, the Fidesz party of the Hungarian Viktor Orbán or the MEPs of Vox, and which has already become the third force in the European Parliament.

Family photo of MPs from Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally (RN) party, on Wednesday in Paris.

Yara Nardi (REUTERS)

