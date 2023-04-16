Point: 94-year-old French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalized in serious condition

Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the far-right French party National Rally (formerly National Front), was hospitalized in serious condition. About it writes Point.

It is noted that the 94-year-old French politician felt unwell on the afternoon of April 15, after which he was hospitalized in the Paris region of France. Doctors suggest that his malaise may be caused by heart failure. In 2022, the deputy was already hospitalized with a mild form of stroke.

Related materials:

In 2021, a French court acquitted Le Pen for promising to set up a stove for the Jews. In 2014, the politician gave an interview in which he spoke to the actor, a Jew by nationality, Patrick Bruel and other critics of the Front with the phrase “next time we will arrange an oven for them.” The court acknowledged that the deputy did not want to incite violence against any race with his remarks.

Le Pen ran five times for the presidency of France. In 2011, he handed over leadership of the party to his daughter Marine Le Pen, and was expelled in 2015. In 2019, MEP Le Pen’s mandate expired.