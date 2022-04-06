With a speech focused on purchasing power and a moderate image compared to the radical Éric Zemmour, Marine Le Pen could fulfill the far-right’s decades-old dream: to reach the presidency of France.

“I have never been so close to victory,” said the 53-year-old candidate of the former National Front (renamed the National Reunion), who lost in 2017 in the second round to Emmanuel Macron with 33.9% of votes at the end of March.

However, in her third election, she could finally emerge victorious as she is closing the gap to Macron in the polls if they both go to the second round after the first vote on Sunday. The leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon also appears with chances.

If she gets the keys to the Élysée Palace, this lawyer by training would successfully crown her strategy of erasing the party’s extremist image since she took over the legend founded by her father in 2011.

Jean-Marie Le Pen had already achieved the feat of contesting the second round in 2002, when he lost with almost 18% of the votes against the conservative Jacques Chirac, but with the image of a racist, anti-Semitic and nostalgic party for colonial Algeria.

After taking command of the party, Marine Le Pen pushed out prominent members of these sectors, including her own father, while others closed ranks with her rival Éric Zemmour, who, according to observers, seeks to revive the traditional National Front.

– ‘Sympathetic’ –

“The mere presence of Éric Zemmour, who is seen as more radical than she, both in content and in form, has mechanically repositioned Le Pen’s image,” recently tweeted Mathieu Gallard, an analyst at Ipsos France.

The National Reunion candidate has also struggled to soften her image to leave behind the heated tête-à-tête with Macron of 2017, in which she was criticized for her “aggressiveness” and “her lack of preparation”.

Le Pen “plays nice and takes advantage of it. And besides, we are used to extremes”, analyzed the Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, about the growth of the rival candidate in her third presidential election.

The politician born on August 5, 1968 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a comfortable town west of Paris, visits fairs, climbs on tractors and gives intimate interviews… to differentiate himself from Macron, who is seen as “arrogant”.

In interviews, she often presents herself as a farmer, cat breeder, in an attempt to normalize her image and undermine the “republican front” of parties against her, according to a report by the Jean-Jaurès Foundation.

Only one in two voters now consider Le Pen “disturbing”, while 46% estimate that she “understands people’s problems well”, ahead of Macron (27%), according to a recent Harris Interactive poll.

– ‘Fundamentals of the National Front’ –

In his campaign, Le Pen has focused on criticism of rising energy prices, in a context of fears about the loss of purchasing power, and on ensuring that he will not raise the retirement age to 65 as proposed by Macron, but to 62.

However, “their program has changed little in relation to the fundamentals of the National Front, such as immigration and national identity,” Cécile Alduy, a professor at Stanford University, in the USA, recently explained to AFP.

His plans include reducing migration and fighting “Islamist ideology”: reserving social aid to the French, ending family reunification and banning the veil in public spaces, among other proposals.

“But he chose a different vocabulary to justify it: in the name of secularism and republican values ​​and even feminism,” added Alduy, an expert on far-right discourse.

Dressed in light clothes and with a smile on her face, Le Pen chose to present herself as the candidate for “civil peace” and “national unity”, and seeks to “make people forget how rigorous her program is”, according to the Foundation. Jean-Jaures.

Marine Le Pen, known for her strong personality, presents herself as a “modern woman” and single. This mother of three has been divorced twice, separated from her last partner and lives with a childhood friend whom she took in.

