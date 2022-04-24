With a speech focused on purchasing power and a less radical image, Marine Le Pen struggles to fulfill the far-right’s decades-old dream: to reach the presidency of France with a program that, in fact, has not changed.

“I come to seek the strength of the people. Yes, I will win”, declared on Monday at a meeting with voters in Normandy (northwest) the candidate of the National Regroupment (RN) party, which in 2017 lost the second round to the liberal Emmanuel Macron by 66.1% to 33, 9% of votes.

Five years later, polls show that she has 10 points more in voting intentions, which would be insufficient to defeat Macron. But her breakthrough demonstrates her campaign’s success in reducing fears about her party and demonstrating her ability to govern.

If she gets the keys to the Élysée Palace, this 53-year-old lawyer by training would successfully crown the strategy of erasing the extremist image of the party since she took control of the then National Front (FN), founded by her in 2011. dad.

Jean-Marie Le Pen achieved the feat of running in the second round in 2002, when he lost with almost 18% of the votes to the conservative Jacques Chirac, but with the image of a racist, anti-Semitic and nostalgic party for colonial Algeria.

Marine Le Pen pushed out prominent members of these sectors, including her own father, while others closed ranks with her rival Éric Zemmour, who, according to analysts, seeks to resurrect the traditional FN.

– “Sympathetic” –

In the first round, “the mere presence of Éric Zemmour, seen as more radical than she, both in content and in form, mechanically repositioned Le Pen’s image,” tweeted Mathieu Gallard, an analyst at Ipsos France.

The RN candidate has also struggled to soften her image and leave behind the heated debate with Macron in 2017, in which she was criticized for her “aggressiveness” and “lack of preparation”.

Le Pen “plays nice and takes advantage of it. And besides, we are used to extremes”, analyzed the Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, about the growth of the rival candidate in her third presidential election.

The politician born on August 5, 1968 in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a comfortable city west of Paris, visits fairs, climbs on tractors and gives intimate interviews… to differentiate himself from Macron, who is seen as “arrogant”.

In interviews, she often presents herself as a farmer, cat breeder, in an attempt to normalize her image and undermine the “republican front” of parties against her candidacy in the second round, according to a report by the Jean-Jaurès Foundation.

According to an Ipsos/Sopra Steria poll, 57% of French people say Le Pen causes concern, against 49% who say the same about Macron. But 50% believe she knows the population’s problems well, twice as many as her centrist rival.

– “Fundamentals of NF” –

In his campaign, Le Pen focuses on criticism of rising energy prices, in a context of fears about the loss of purchasing power, and on ensuring that he will not raise the retirement age to 65 as proposed by Macron, but reduce it to 60 in some cases.”

“Its program, however, has changed little in relation to the fundamentals of the National Front, such as immigration and national identity,” Cécile Alduy, a professor at Stanford University (USA) recently explained to AFP.

His plans include reducing migration and fighting “Islamist ideology”: reserving social aid to the French, ending family reunification and banning the veil in public spaces, among other proposals.

“But he chose a different vocabulary to justify: in the name of secularism and republican values ​​and even feminism,” added Alduy, an expert on far-right discourse.

Dressed in light clothes and with a smile on her face, Le Pen chose to present herself as the candidate for “civil peace” and “national unity”, and seeks to “make people forget how rigorous her program is”, according to the report. Jean-Jaures Foundation.

Marine Le Pen, known for her strong personality, presents herself as a “modern woman” and single. This mother of three has been divorced twice, separated from her last partner and lives with a childhood friend whom she took in.

