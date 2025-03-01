Marine Le PenPresident of the National Group (AN, extreme right), the party with more deputies in the National Assembly (AN), supports Donald Trump against Ukraine and the European Union (EU), and can make fall when he estimates the government of France.

Marine Le … Pen and his father, Jean-Marie, the patriarch who unified the extreme French rights, were friends and protected from many years Vladimir Putinwhose bankers gave substantial credits to their party, National Front (FN), yesterday, National Group (AN).

After the choice of Donald TrumpLe Pen and his party have supported all the statements and initiatives of the president of the US, on the future of Ukraine and the future of Europe.

After Trump’s historic encounter with the president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelenski, in the White House, Marine Le Pen He has rushed to denounce very agreed French and European solidarity with the Ukrainian President, supported the policy of the Trump-Poutin couple.

On Europe, Le Pen is historically hostile to the EU and the euro zone, defending the departure of France from that monetary ‘corset. Given Emmanuel Macron’s personal support and the whole of European allies, supportive with Ukraine, Le Pen has declared: «There is no Europe. There are nations, which are divided. There are nations that want to continue the war and nations that support peace negotiations ».

In the opinion of Le Pen, the France of Macron and the Germany of the new chancellor, Friedrich Merz, conservative-democrarta Christian, have taken “militaristic” positions. In his opinion, the Europe’s Security and Defense project defended by Macron and Merz is a project “contrary to peace” that, from their perspective, defends Trump and Putin. Instead, he considers that Trump’s projects, supported by Putin, “are a first step towards peace.”

Marine Le Pen’s positions have a double, national and European dimension, at the same time.

In the national scene, the fragile stability of the French government, with François Bayrou as prime minister, is mortgaged to the personal decisions of the president of AN, who can vote his censorship when he considers it appropriate.

In the European, International scene, Le Pen confirms their support for the “new order” that Trump and Putin expect to impose, voting common positions, not only about Ukraine, in the United Nations.

The Paris Court Prosecutor’s Office requested against Marine Le Penlast November, a penalty penalty and five other prison, estimating that the president of AN is allegedly guilty of the crimes of “abuse of trust”, “concealment and abuse of power”, “use of false documents” and “fraud committed in organized band” against the European Parliament. The court must issue a judgment at the end of this March.