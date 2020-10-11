The coronavirus epidemic worsens at the beginning of October. In 24 hours, 27,000 new cases were recorded on Saturday, October 10. For Marine Le Pen, the government did not take the right decisions to best manage the health crisis. “We have the feeling that since March, nothing has been done”, estimates the president of the National Gathering, guest of Sunday in politics, on October 11.

“Reported per 100,000 inhabitants, we are the 12th country which carries out the most tests in Europe. What is very problematic is the response time (…) between eight and ten days, it is much too long”, says the member of Pas-de-Calais. “During confinement, we should have bought the necessary equipment to have rapid responses”, she believes. For Marine Le Pen, no additional bed has, moreover, been set up in hospitals since March. The presidential candidate also believes the stimulus plan is “misguided”. Marine Le Pen calls for greater attention to very small businesses and SMEs. The government “will always help large groups who need it less”, she adds.

The president of the National Gathering evokes another subject to which she attaches great importance, the fight against Islamist fundamentalism. Marine Le Pen was received by the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, to discuss the bill on separatism. The member states that among the “broad outlines” mentioned, some go in the right direction such as “control of the financing of mosques by foreigners”.

On the other hand, for the presidential candidate, “There are cruel shortcomings, in particular there is nothing on Islamist terrorism. How do we fight against fundamentalism by bringing back jihadists?”, she asks. Marine Le Pen is also surprised by the absence of immigration in this project. “It is obvious that massive immigration is the breeding ground for the development of communitarianism which is the breeding ground for the development of Islamist fundamentalism”, explains the president of RN.