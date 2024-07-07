Le Pen added in her comment on the results of the second round of legislative elections that “Emmanuel Macron caused what we have reached in France with the advance of the ‘extreme left’.”

The leader of the French far right continued, “The wave of support for us is rising, and what happened only delayed our victory.”

Opinion polls based on preliminary results showed the National Rally in third place behind the left-wing New Popular Front coalition and Macron’s centrist camp, although the National Rally had been leading in opinion polls before Sunday’s election.

However, Le Pen said her party lost only because of tactical voting between the New Popular Front coalition and Macron’s camp.

The results put the Popular Front coalition on track to achieve an unexpected victory over the right-wing National Rally party, but without obtaining an absolute majority in parliament.