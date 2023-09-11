Salvini has 25 MEPs and Le Pen 19, making them the two largest groups





Salvini was right to invite Marine Le Pen, the “madame”, leader of the Reassemblement national party, with whom she militates together in the European “Identity and Democracy” group, led by Marco Zanni. Salvini has 25 MEPs and Le Pen 19, making them the two largest groups.

Instead Giorgia Meloni is president of the European Conservative and Reformist Party and Forza Italia is part of the European People’s Party.

As you can see, there are three of them different political families that give the picture of the various centre-right and continental.

But while Forza Italia’s weight in the European People’s Party is purely tactical, due to its low relative value, that of Lega and Fratelli d’Italia is strategic to guide their groups.

Having said this, to understand the numbers at play a little, Tajani’s complaint about Salvini’s choice appears quite out of context. The Foreign Minister says that the League is free to choose the ally it wants and God forbid, as Forza Italia is. But the link between Salvini and the Le Pen it is long-standing and has a historical and foundational value, as well as an evocative one. In this regard, I propose again an interview I did in 2016 with Marion Le Pen, niece of the French leader who was visiting Rome.

