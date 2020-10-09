When it comes to immigration and Europe, Marine Le Pen rarely does in the measure or in the factual analysis. Thus, the draft European Pact on Migration and Asylum, presented to Member States on September 23 by the European Commission and far from constituting an opening of borders, is described as “European suicide”, by the extreme MEP. right. This Friday, at a press conference, she announced the launch of a campaign to “mobilize all local and national elected representatives, whatever their label” against this new plan with a petition, “Save Europe”, which targets a million signatures. “Today, the European Union is preparing to open wide the doors of the house of Europe to the Third World. Let’s take back the keys to Europe and the house of France! », She dared.

This Pact, presented as a new comprehensive European approach to migration, provides in particular for the end of the “Dublin Regulation”, a principle consisting in entrusting the responsibility of processing a migrant’s request to the first EU country where the latter Between. According to the proposal of the European Commission, the country responsible for the request could be the one where a refugee has family ties, where he has worked or studied, or the State which issued a visa. This will also depend on the demographics and economy of the host country, which will receive in exchange a European endowment of 10,000 euros per adult.

Without even going into the details of the text, Marine Le Pen believes that “the immigration concerned by the pact is a settlement immigration which will not leave, destructive and will compromise the economic, social and cultural balance of our countries”. Or that this plan “will cause the ruin of our social systems, the worsening of unemployment, the advance of Islamism and terrorist risks and the questioning of our values ​​of civilization. Predictions that are based on nothing except the will to scare and thrive on hatred for refugees. While making believe that this European pact will lead to a wave of massive immigration in Europe, even announcing the arrival of “60 to 70 million migrants in a few years”.

A far-fetched figure, which she claims to base on a second point of the European Commission’s project: the establishment of a specific system between EU states, in the event of a migration crisis, such as the one experienced by the European Commission. ‘Europe in 2015. Concretely, if a country is subject to “migratory pressure”, and considers that it cannot take charge of migrants, it can request the activation of a “compulsory solidarity mechanism”, which must be decided by the Commission. All states are then called upon to contribute, depending on their economic weight and population. For the president of the RN, this is an “organized plan to submerge Europe and the nations that make it up, a real pact with the devil which will lead to the suicide of Europe”.

However, what Marine Le Pen does not say is that this so-called “solidarity” mechanism does not provide for a distribution between the Member States to welcome migrants. They will have the choice between receiving asylum seekers or “sponsoring” returns, that is, financing the return to their country (within eight months) of migrants. “The barely veiled objective of this text is to increase returns”, denounced in our columns, on September 25, the MEP FI Manon Aubry.

Marine Le Pen is in fact bouncing off the communication from the European Commission, which evokes an “ambitious” proposal, relying above all on the end of the Dublin agreements. But behind this lies in fact a logic of unprecedented closure and rejection. The plan in fact provides for increasing the number of “identification, health and security checks and fingerprinting” outside European borders with the undisguised aim of creating an accelerated process to quickly rule out requests from migrants and send them back, even before they enter Europe. Another point planned by the European Commission, the appointment of a coordinator, responsible for making more “effective” the returns of migrants to their country of origin, as well as the creation of a “permanent body with a total capacity of 10 000 people (…) to considerably intensify the effective and lasting return of migrants in an irregular situation ”.

The European Pact on Migration and Asylum therefore does not establish a “solidarity” between States to welcome those who, driven into exile by war or poverty, need it so badly, but rather to increase expulsions. . Whatever, an EU immigration announcement, whatever it is, is a godsend for Marine Le Pen. And her campaign against this plan actually serves the one she is leading for the 2022 presidential election.