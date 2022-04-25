Deputy had her best electoral performance, but low turnout contributed to the defeat; also lost in 2017

The deputy Marine Le Pen (National Grouping) had fewer votes than the number of voters who failed to go to the polls in the election that reelected Emmanuel Macron on Sunday (24.Apr.2022).

Le Pen received the vote of 13.3 million voters (or 41.46% of valid votes). Abstentions, however, totaled 13.6 million (28.01%).

The condition repeats that of the 2017 election, also disputed between the 2 candidates. At the time, the difference between Le Pen voters and those who did not vote was nearly 1.5 million people.

In the speech in which he acknowledged Sunday’s defeat, Le Pen regretted the result, but highlighted the performance achieved at the polls.

“Of course we would like it to be different. With over 43% of the vote, this represents a landmark victory. Millions of our compatriots chose the National Grouping”, said the deputy.

In the 2nd round of 2012 between former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy (Republicans) and François Hollande (Socialist Party), the number of abstentions was 9 million people. However, Sarkozy –defeated in the reelection contest– received 16.8 million votes.

Sunday’s turnout was the lowest for a runoff since 1969, when conservative George Pompidou beat centrist Alain Poher. More than 31% of French eligible to vote did not turn up at the polls in that election.