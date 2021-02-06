Marine Le Pen, president of the far-right National Regrouping (RN) party, is already preparing for the 2022 presidential elections. Despite the fact that there is still more than a year left for the elections, the polls have given it the necessary impetus to establish itself with certain solvency in the intention to vote of the French, although still at a distance from Emmanuel Macron. The far-right leader and conceded two defeats in 2012 and 2017.

Le Pen, who has officially announced his candidacy for the Elysée Palace, has launched a participatory platform, ‘M, l’avenir’ (M, the future, in Spanish), so that all citizens can «contribute to the public debate» and “to contribute his stone to the edifice of the France of tomorrow.” According to those responsible, the platform is intended “for all French people committed to defending the nation, its identity and its sovereignty.”

curiously that platform uses only the M for Marine. No trace of the surname Le Pen or the name of the party, which many French are still scared of. She wants to rally support for the presidential elections and attract voters who are not happy with Macron’s policies. Everyone assumes that the duel between the two will be repeated in 2022. Polls are smiling at her right now. If the first round of the presidential elections were held in France today, Le Pen would win over Macron, according to a poll by CommStrat and the newspaper ‘L’Opinion’.

The leader of the National Regrouping would obtain between 26% and 27% of the votes in the first round and Macron, between 23% and 24%. The two politicians would go to the second round. The rest of the opponents would be eliminated.

Le Pen – daughter of the ultra Jean-Marie Le Pen, founder of the National Front – has already been a presidential candidate on two occasions. In 2012, she was eliminated in the first round. The socialist François Hollande won those elections, after defeating the conservative Nicolas Sarkozy. In 2017, he reached the second round. Macron defeated her at the polls with 66.10% of the votes, compared to 33.9% for the far-right leader. In the European elections of May 2019, Le Pen’s party was the most voted in France, with 23.34% of the votes.

Despite the fact that Le Pen obtained more than ten million votes in the 2017 presidential elections, a record for that far-right party, National Regrouping occupies only six seats out of 577 in the National Assembly. The fault lies with the two-round election system and the sanitary cordon that the rest of the formations establish to prevent the extreme right from winning the elections, whether at the municipal, regional or national level. In the second round, all the groups ally against the far-right candidate.

Ten years ago, Marine Le Pen was elected president of the party. The National Front, founded in 1972 by his father, officially changed its name in July 2018 and was renamed the National Regrouping. During these years, the leader has tried to “demonize” the party before French public opinion to transform it into a government party.

Out radical



To make it, kicked out the most radical members. Now he even vindicates the figure of former president Charles De Gaulle, who his father and the National Front reviled. The opposition leader wants to present herself as the great alternative to President Emmanuel Macron. “Regrupación Nacional has achieved its transformation, from an opposition party to a government party,” says the far-right leader, who has just over a year to convince the French that he can be in charge of the country.

Le Pen, twice divorced and mother of three, broke up a year ago with her then partner, the far-right MP Louis Aliot. He has always kept his children away from the press. On the other hand, the far-right leader has had to deal with her father and her niece, Marion Maréchal-Le Pen, now retired from politics and whom many consider her aunt’s rival.

The 2022 presidential elections may be your last chance to reach the Elysee. If he suffers a third defeat, he will probably have to make way for the new generations. His niece, who has publicly renounced the Le Pen surname, could take over.