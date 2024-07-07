Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Press Split

Right-wing populist Marine Le Pen publicly attacks French football star Kylian Mbappé in the run-up to the parliamentary elections.

Paris – The national conservative and right-wing populist Rassemblement National (RE) is likely to emerge as a winner from the parliamentary elections in France this Sunday (July 7).

Parliamentary elections in France: Marine Le Pen sharply criticises Kylian Mbappé

Polarizing: In the run-up to the election, superstar Kylian Mbappé had the French European Football Championship 2024 called on people not to vote for Marine Le Pen’s party. The 55-year-old politician has now reprimanded and sharply criticized the captain of the French national team for this.

“The French are fed up of being lectured and advised on how to vote,” she told US television channel CNN: “Mbappé does not represent the French with a migrant background, because there are many more of them who live on the minimum wage and cannot afford housing or heating than people like Mr. Mbappé.”

Not exactly best friends: Marine Le Pen from the Rassemblement National (RE) and French football star Kylian Mbappé. © Montage IPPEN.MEDA/imago/ABACAPRESS/SOPA Images

France’s Kylian Mbappé: Football star stands up against Marine Le Pen

The 25-year-old Mbappé, who is moving from his youth club Paris Saint-Germain to Champions League winners Real Madrid this summer, advised his compatriots not to vote for the Rassemblement National at two press conferences at this European Championship.

Before France’s victory in the European Championship quarter-final against Portugal (5:3 on penalties), Mbappé said: “It’s a tricky situation. We cannot allow our country to fall into the hands of these people. I hope that the result will change and that people will vote for the right parties.”

Elections in France: Emmanuel Macron had dissolved parliament

“We are at a crucial moment in the history of our country,” he had previously explained. The striker has “no desire to represent a country that does not correspond to our values,” he said: “I hope that we make the right choice and I hope that on July 7 we will still be proud to wear this jersey.”

The Rassemblement National clearly won the first round of voting on June 30 with 33.22 percent of the vote. President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament after his party Renaissance (RE) suffered significant losses in the recent European elections. This led to new elections. (pm)