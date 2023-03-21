Madrid. Marine heat waves in surface waters, capable of altering ecosystems, also occur in the depths of the ocean.

In an article published in the magazine Nature Communications, A team led by researchers from the US National Oceanic and Asmospheric Administration (NOAA) used a combination of observations and computer modeling to generate the first comprehensive assessment of deep-ocean marine heat waves. the productive waters of the continental shelf surrounding North America, which provide critical habitat for important species such as lobsters, scallops, crabs, flounder, cod, and other groundfish.

About 90 percent of the excess heat from global warming has been absorbed by the ocean, whose temperature has risen about 1.5 degrees over the past century.

Marine heat waves have become 50 percent more frequent over the past decade.

However, previous research did not target extreme temperatures on the ocean floor along the continental shelves, which provide critical habitat for important commercial species such as lobsters, scallops, crabs, flounder, cod and other groundfish.

“Reanalysis”

Due to the relative paucity of bottom water temperature information sets, the scientists used a data product called “reanalysis” to make the assessment, which starts with available observations and employs computer models that simulate ocean currents and the influence of the atmosphere to “fill in the blanks”.

Using a similar technique, NOAA scientists have been able to reconstruct global climate since the early 19th century.

While ocean reanalyzes have been around for a long time, they only recently became dexterous enough, and ideally high-resolution, to examine ocean features, including bottom temperatures, near the shoreline.

The research team found that on the continental shelves around North America, deep-sea heat waves tend to persist longer than their surface counterparts and may have larger warming signals than the overlying surface waters. Bottom and surface marine heat waves can occur simultaneously in the same location, especially in shallower regions where surface and bottom waters mix.

However, seafloor heatwaves can also occur with little or no evidence of surface warming, which has important implications for the management of commercially important fisheries.

“That means it may be happening without fisheries managers realizing it until the impacts start to be felt,” the researchers stressed.