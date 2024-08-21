The Puntal de Somo beach (Cantabria) has been subject to various erosions for years. First, irreversible, that of walkers stripping the sand of shells, which they then cage in decorative boxes. Second, still to be tackled, that of the peace lost by the drinking parties and summer parties next to the beach bar that you can reach by private sailboats or public boats. In the background, a more complex one: that caused by marine dynamics and climate change on this strip of sand whose tip is a few hundred metres from Santander. The studies of the Cantabria Hydraulics Institute (IH) The data reveal the risk that the Puntal will break up in 2050, revolutionising the environment and disrupting economic and tourist activity. The Port of Santander, the source of 15% of Cantabria’s GDP, and the surrounding beaches are at risk, as are sectors such as shellfish farming, fishing and surfing. The various agents involved have coordinated to draw up the Bahía Plan and have measures now to be implemented, where each party must put aside its micro-objectives and focus on the common good.

The alarm went off after the IH studies started in 2017, when the entity warned of the trend towards the destruction of this ecosystem. Raúl Medina, general director of the IH, exemplifies with an unprecedented image for those who have known the Puntal some time later. In 1972, the boat mooring at that vertex was built right at the end; today there are more than 500 meters of sand beyond this point. In 1990, it grew 13 meters in length every year. Meanwhile, in Loredo, the other side of the beach after several kilometers of promenade, it lost two meters in thickness year after year.

“This ratio has been reduced and is now almost stable thanks to the dredging that discharges in an appropriate manner,” says the professor of Hydraulic Engineering and specialist in coastal dynamics, since sand dredging has been applied since 1990 so that the bay would lose this excessive sand. “When a natural system becomes unbalanced, the system seeks a new equilibrium, at first the changes are faster. The changes become timeless but with large storms there is more erosion,” explains the expert, recalling how more than a century ago the marshes were occupied, with buildings on top of them whose occasional flooding reminds us of their humid origin.

“If the origin of the problem is the occupation of the marsh by man, the first thought is to recover the enclosures of the marshes, closed by a dike as parts destined for agricultural use, in others El Corte Inglés, the airport, houses have been built…”, lists Medina. The reaction through the Mesa de la Bahía in 2019, agreeing on a strict protocol between agents as disparate as the regional government, the nearby town councils, the Coastal area of ​​the ministry, served to seek “joint solutions for the environmental and socioeconomic balance of the bay”. The Cantabrian warns that “non-action is an action in itself” and highlights that “actions affect everyone equally as a hypothetical breakage of the Puntal”.

Researcher María Merino, co-author of the Bahia Planexplains the influence of climate change on this phenomenon. The rise in sea level causes greater erosion and speeds up the process of the Puntal being cut off by a flow and its end becoming an island. “The bay has been solidifying to be used, if it is recovered and expanded, natural processes such as the lengthening of the Puntal or restoration of the marshes will improve,” Merino insists. She trusts in these agreements made between political agents and is waiting for those involved who do not have powers but do have influence, such as the economic sectors related to this part of the Cantabrian Sea, to react and assume responsibility to contain the haemorrhage of the sand.

The Minister for Public Works of Cantabria, Roberto Media (PP), admits that “marine dynamics reduce the Somo beach, if we do not take measures, Puntal could be separated from the rest”. Media applauds the work of the IH and stresses the importance of this bay, through which ships leave and enter towards the Port of Santander, the origin of 15% of the regional GDP.

“Tomorrow the Puntal will not break, but perhaps if we do not dredge the channel may fill up or break,” describes the councillor, denying an “imminent danger” but recalling the importance of intervening in the short term to ease the pace and reverse the marine trend. Several shellfish gatherers or managers of fishing cooperatives around the Bay of Santander, in municipalities such as Pedreña or Camargo, insist on a shortage of shellfish and fish that is also noticeable in restaurants specialising in seafood: “Now there are four clams and thank goodness. Today there are much fewer clams and razor clams, before we caught spider crabs, shrimps, cachones… and now nothing.”

One of the sectors most closely related to tides and the development of marine dynamics is surfing, a practice that is growing year after year in Cantabria and essential for tourism in towns such as Somo. The Escuela Cántabra de Surf is located there, a pioneer in Spain when it was founded in 1991. David García, one of its partners, explains that in so many years at the seaside they have seen “the retreat of the beach” with a resounding example.

A huge rock between the beach path between Loredo and Somo was once covered in sand and can now be climbed to its height of approximately six metres. The undeniable retreat of the dunes has been halted “thanks to the dredging of sand from the left side of the beach, from Puntal, which is now being returned to the right, a process that was previously very fast has been halted”.

The surfer has attended some of the meetings called to explain the Plan Bahía and admits the concern of those who live off the sea, but he trusts in the “human and material resources to find a solution, I don’t see any stagnation.” García values ​​the landscape and natural surroundings of the area and calls for unity in the face of this circumstance: “Santander has one of the most beautiful bays in the world and it is important to maintain it, no idiot is against it.”