Another cause for concern in the Mar Menor: the appearance of a species of algae with a cottony texture is added to the list of dangers that threaten the survival of the rare nacras, the large bivalve mollusc in critical danger of extinction that currently has a population in the lagoon of only 564 recorded specimens, although it is estimated that the real number could exceed a thousand. A figure that is light years from the 1.6 million calculated in 2015, its maximum abundance in Spain, before the serious episode of eutrophication that devastated 85% of the seagrass beds.

The ‘Pinna nobilis’ only survives today, and with great difficulty, in the wetlands of the Region of Murcia and the Ebro Delta (Tarragona), where the high level of salinity protects it from the ‘Haplosporidium pinnae’ parasite, the protozoan that broke into in the Mediterranean in 2016 and devastated almost all of its troops, from Almería to Catalonia. A terrible pandemic against which scientists from different administrations, universities and research centers are fighting to prevent the disappearance of a living being that can exceed a meter in length and grows stuck in the sand.

The expansion of sea cotton in the lagoon has not yet produced mortality in the shells, although “it can cause a serious problem if it is deposited on its shells,” biologist Emilio Cortés, director-curator of the Aquarium of the University of California, explains to LA VERDAD. Murcia and member of the working group to save the species coordinated by the Ministry of Environment, Mar Menor, Universities and Research. «A few weeks ago we cleaned the town of Pueblo Cálido [en La Manga, antes del Estacio] and no deaths have been detected for this reason. Nor in other areas », he adds.

This algae, ‘Acinetospora crinita’, which is already in decline in the Mar Menor after reaching its maximum peak, “hooks onto shellfish and surrounds them, so that it generates great bacterial activity around it when it degrades. It consumes the oxygen around the bivalve and can suffocate it”, explains Francisca Giménez Casalduero, Professor of Zoology in the Department of Marine Sciences and Applied Biology at the University of Alicante, who has studied and analyzed this algae.

The regional government has a technical team dedicated exclusively to monitoring and conserving shellfish. It is made up of four people, with a contract until March 31, 2024, who performs four weekly work days, three of them for field work: monitoring diving and conservation of the different subpopulations, reports the Ministry.

The highest concentrations of ‘Pinna nobilis’ are found in the areas of Pedrucho, Punta Galán, Pueblo Cálido, Pedruchillo and Perdiguera and Barón islands, although during their surveys, experts from the Autonomous Community sometimes locate small scattered groups, hidden in the sea meadow.

“But we have a problem and it is that we are barely finding juveniles, there is very little recruitment,” laments Emilio Cortés. The low production of new shellfish is closely related to the poor quality of the water in recent years, points out this expert, due to contamination from agricultural and urban discharges and the serious episodes of anoxia and hypoxia -absence and low level of oxygen, respectively. –.

In addition to the degradation of the aquatic environment, these large bivalves suffer other human aggressions, Cortés recalls, such as the dragging of nets, the anchoring of boats, the extraction of specimens by poachers, the accidental uprooting or by pure vandalism. and the breakage due to the impact with bathers when jumping into the water.

The Autonomous Community has intensified vigilance with its body of environmental agents, in coordination with the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard (Seprona), to prevent damage to shells. This control work complements other measures, such as the marking of the main populations and the removal of accumulations of organic matter to prevent its decomposition in the marine environment.