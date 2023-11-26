In Russia, November 27 is celebrated as Marine Corps Day, a holiday for coastal troops serving in the Russian Navy. It is the “sea soldiers” who play a decisive role during the assault on the coasts. In 2023, the celebration falls on Monday. Izvestia tells about the history and traditions of this significant day.

Marine Corps Day 2023: history of the holiday

The date of the holiday was established in honor of a memorable event at the beginning of the 18th century. The troops, now known as the Marine Corps, have existed since the time of Alexei Mikhailovich, but only carried out tasks to protect sea vessels. And on November 27, 1705, Emperor Peter I promulgated a decree on the creation of a “regiment of naval soldiers” and gave the troops new powers. Since then, these military personnel began to play the role of the vanguard in boarding enemy ships and storming ports and bases.

During the time the royal dynasty was in power, the naval forces underwent many changes – they were abolished and revived, their composition and tasks were subject to reforms. After the formation of the USSR, the Marine Corps ceased to exist and received a second life only with the beginning of the Great Patriotic War.

Despite their important contribution to the victory of the Red Army, a few years after the end of the war, in 1956, the units of the “sea soldiers” were disbanded again. Finally, in 1963, the Marine Corps was recreated in a form as close to modern times as possible.

The tasks of military personnel of this type of coastal troops include combat operations as part of amphibious assault forces and coastal defense. Now the marines are an integral part of the Northern, Pacific, Baltic, Black Sea, and Caspian fleets.

The decree establishing a professional holiday for Marines was established by order of the Commander-in-Chief of the Navy, Felix Gromov, in 1995.

Marine Corps Day 2023: holiday traditions

As a rule, Marine Corps Day celebrations are held locally and in a closed format. Reviews and ceremonial formations are held within the units, and the command presents the best fighters for awards. On major anniversaries, celebrations can be held on the scale of military cities, military units invite guests on excursions, and the media highlight the exploits and achievements of “naval soldiers.”

A special tradition of the holiday is the laying of flowers at memorials and monuments to the fallen defenders of the Motherland. Marines and veterans of this branch of service are also honored at home.

