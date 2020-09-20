Marine casualty The IFK Mariehamn football league team was on board the Amorella ship that ran aground

Yesterday The IFK Mariehamn team, which played in the men’s football league against HIFK in Helsinki, was on board the Viking Line m / s Amorella, which ran aground on Sunday, the league said on its website, quoting the Ålandstidningen magazine.

“It wasn’t that dangerous. Of course, some families with children were a little startled. However, we are close to the country, ”IFK Mariehamn’s head coach Lukas Syberyjski said in the afternoon.

Western Finland according to the latest information from the Coast Guard, all passengers have already been evacuated from the ship that ran aground.