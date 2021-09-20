Ingredients: 8 small artichokes; Water; Salt; For the marinade; 1 glass of oil; 3 garlic cloves; Juice of 1 lemon. 2 tablespoons of white vinegar; 1 tablespoon of coarse salt; Thyme; Rosemary; 2 bay leaves

For the garnish: 12 cherry tomatoes; 1 sour apple; 6 green chillies; Capers

Go for it. We remove the outer leaves of the artichokes until they reach the whitest color and cook them whole in salted water, keeping the stems. When finished, let them temper and drain, finish cleaning them and open them in half. Mix the oil, lemon juice, vinegar, salt, a few sprigs of thyme and rosemary and the two bay leaves in a bowl. We also add the whole garlic cloves with their skin and crushed. We massage the artichokes well with this mixture, cover with plastic wrap and put them in the refrigerator for three hours. Meanwhile, we cut the cherry tomatoes into pieces, the chillies in rings, we peel the apple and cut it into squares and lightly chop the capers. After three hours, we remove the artichokes and put them on each plate or in a source. In another bowl we mix the garnish (the apple, the cherrys …) with a little of the marinade liquid and distribute it on top.