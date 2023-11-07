Marina’s speech about “cosmic regularities” becomes a meme

Minister of the Environment compared climate change in the Amazon to war and suggested a humanitarian corridor

The speech by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, during an event in the Amazon on Friday (3.Nov.2023) became a meme on social media when comparing climate change in the biome to a war.

“We need to realize that what is happening with climate change is a war and it is a war that sometimes seems imperceptible. It’s as if we are launching nanomissiles all the time into the atmosphere that are changing the great cosmic regularities,” said the minister during the TEDXAmazonia.

She also suggested the creation of humanitarian corridors “so that children, young people, people can have a future”.

Marina made the statement when asked what measures she believes are necessary for adaptation “to live in the new reality” caused by global warming.

“Nature is showing here [que há limites] to have, but there are no limits to being. There are no limits to writing the best poem, there are no limits to making the best football play, or teaching the best class.”said the minister.

On social media, the speech was considered confusing and ended up becoming a meme.

