the elected deputy Marina Silva (Rede-SP) spoke this Friday (23.Dec.2022) with the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and defended that the position of climate authority be occupied by a name “technician”🇧🇷

According to the former minister, the meeting with Lula served to debate “the directions of the socio-environmental policy of the country”🇧🇷 Marina is quoted to take over the Ministry of the Environment.

Marina supported Lula’s candidacy in this year’s election. She had a strained relationship with the PT since the 2014 election, when she ran for the Presidency of the Republic with Dilma Rousseff (PT) and other names.

“From the point of view of our personal relationships, both myself and President Lula never stopped being close and talking even in painful moments of our lives”she said.

Watch the former minister’s support announcement for Lula (3min35):

One of the ideas of sectors of the PT was that Marina agreed to be a climate authority, while the senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) would be Minister of the Environment. The 2 would promote a kind of “Tripe” in the folder.

On Thursday (Dec. 22), Lula announced 16 new ministers for his future government. Before, another 5 names had already been announced.

