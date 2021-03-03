The Catalan sociologist participates tomorrow in the digital meeting ‘Talent and female leadership’ organized by LA VERDAD Sociologist Marina Subirats. / THE TRUTH FUENSANTA CARRERES Wednesday, March 3, 2021, 02:40



The sociologist Marina Subirats (Barcelona, ​​1943) has dedicated most of her academic life to researching how education serves to create more egalitarian communities. Expert in coeducation, tomorrow participates in the digital meeting ‘Talent and female leadership’ organized by LA VERDAD (at 5:00 p.m., free, registration in event