“The correct rigor of the law against Silveira should have been applied with Bolsonaro, who preached the shooting of FHC”

Former Senator and Former Minister Marina Silva (Rede) usou nesta 5ª feira (21.abr.2022) seu perfil no Twitter para criticar o presidente Jair Bolsonaro (PL). He took advantage of the case of the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) to remember when the Chief Executive “Preached the firing squad” of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, in the 1990s, according to her. At the time, like Silveira, Bolsonaro was a federal deputy.

“The correct rigor of the law against Silveira should have been applied already in the 90s with the then deputy Bolsonaro, who preached the shooting of FHC”said Marina.

According to the former minister, “more than defeating Bolsonaro, we must defeat Bolsonarism”.

“The STF gave a message: threatening democracy and attacking institutions is not freedom of expression”wrote Marina.



reproduction Tweet by Marina Silva

The STF sentenced federal deputy Daniel Silveira on Wednesday (20.Apr.2022) for statements against ministers of the Court. The sentence was fixed at 8 years and 9 months in prison, in an initial closed regime. The congressman will not be arrested yet, as it is possible to appeal to the Supreme Court itself. The Court also imposed a fine of BRL 192,500 on the deputy.

The Court ordered the loss of Silveira’s mandate and the suspension of her political rights for the duration of the criminal conviction. The congressman can also appeal on this point.