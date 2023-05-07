The minister’s clinical condition is stable and is progressing well, according to a medical bulletin

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, is still hospitalized in São Paulo, according to a medical bulletin released this Sunday (May 7, 2023). She was diagnosed on Saturday (May 6) with a mild case of Covid. According to doctors from InCor (Institute of the Heart of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo), “His clinical condition remains stable and progressing well”. Here’s the full of the bulletin (45 KB).