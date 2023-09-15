admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/14/2023 – 19:25

By participating, this Thursday (14), in the official opening of the 10th Meeting and Fair of the Peoples of the Cerradothe Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silva, once again defended the search for zero deforestation in the biome.

Nicknamed the “cradle of waters”, as it houses the springs of three river basins on the continent, the Cerrado has suffered from accelerated deforestation in recent decades, mainly with agricultural expansion in the region.

A study by the University of Brasília (UnB) points out that the biome loses its native vegetation five times faster than the Amazon.

Current legislation determines that private properties preserve 20% of the territory with the original coverage.

“Nature makes no difference between legal and illegal. We and the interests are the ones who make this difference”, said the minister.

This week, the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) launched the public consultation of the Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Deforestation and Burning in the Cerrado Biome (PP Cerrado). Interested parties can participate until October 12th.

The plan foresees programs to boost the bioeconomy, expand inspection and the allocation of public lands for the protection and sustainable use of natural resources.

Ministers Paulo Teixeira, of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, and Sônia Guajajara, of Indigenous Peoples, participated in the event.