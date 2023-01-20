Minister of the Environment and Climate Change said that the meeting with the activist was “powerful and encouraging”

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvashared on his social networks this Thursday (19.jan.2023) the meeting with the environmental activist Greta Thunberg in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum.

“Today I had the grace of having a powerful and encouraging encounter with the 3rd generation of environmental activists. Young people are in a hurry for results in tackling inequalities, climate risk and loss of biodiversity. Alongside young women activists from several continents, I thought: from the local ties in Xapuri alongside Chico Mendes, in defense of the forest, to the global tie to avoid the complete imbalance of the planet, alongside Greta and her friends from young and old journeys”wrote the minister in her Instagram profile.

The World Economic Forum started on Monday (16.jan). Marina Silva participated in 2 panels: “In harmony with the nature”, on the same day, and “Brazil: a new script“on Tuesday (17.jan).

Activist Greta Thunberg, 20, was arrested on Tuesday during a protest against the expansion of a coal mine in Germany. She was released after police carried out an identity check.

On Wednesday, the agency Reuters informed that Greta would meet this Thursday with the executive director of the IEA (International Energy Agency), Fatih Birol, at the World Economic Forum.