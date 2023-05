Minister of the Environment undergoes tests and the initial condition is not serious; 1st medical bulletin has not yet been released

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, was diagnosed this Saturday (6.May.2023) with covid-19. She is hospitalized at Incor (Instituto do Coração), in São Paulo, where she undergoes tests. O Power360 found that the condition is not serious. The 1st medical bulletin has not yet been released.