Minister of the Environment had been hospitalized at Hospital Brasília since Monday (13.Mar.2023) with flu symptoms

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, was discharged and left Hospital Brasília this Wednesday (15.Mar.2023). read the full of the medical bulletin (172 KB).

On her social media profiles, Marina said she is recovering at home. The minister defined her medical condition as a “possible virus”.

The medical bulletin regretted the mistaken disclosure of suspected malaria and said that other hypotheses were also considered, but were not confirmed.

Marina was admitted to the hospital on Monday (March 13) after showing flu-like symptoms. The minister tested for covid-19 and dengue, but both were negative.