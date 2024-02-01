Minister of the Environment will be away for 5 days; she would participate in a presentation at BNDES in Brasília this Thursday (1st.Feb)

The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Marina Silvahas Covid, the agency's advisor informed the Power360 this Thursday (1st.Feb.2024). This is the 3rd time that the minister has received a positive diagnosis for the disease – the 1st in 2022 and the 2nd in 2023, when she was hospitalized. Marina will be away for 5 days, in quarantine. She would participate this Thursday (1st.Feb) in the presentation of the balance sheet of the Amazon Fund 2023 with the socio-environmental director of the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Tereza Campello, at an event in Brasília.